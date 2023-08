Reportan quinto caso de mordedura de serpiente

@SunlandParkFire responded to the 5th rattlesnake bite of this year. 5700 blk of McNutt Rd at 7:22 am



A male in his 50s was transported to the hospital with a bite to the hand.

2 large rattlesnakes were found in the area



Be vigilant and have situational awareness when outdoors pic.twitter.com/bSSQ7Y7cU2