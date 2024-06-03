Las Cruces

¿Dónde puedo votar en Doña Ana? Mira aquí los sitios de votación

Por TELEMUNDO 48 EL PASO

LAS CRUCES, NM- El día de elecciones primarias en el condado de Doña Ana arranca mañana 4 de julio.

Las unrnas electorales estarán abiertos de 7:00 a.m. a 7:00 p.m. en 42 ubicaciones alrededor del condado de Doña Ana.

Puede encontrar una lista completa de los centros de votación:

Las CrucesAnthonyDona Ana County
