¿Dónde puedo votar en Doña Ana? Mira aquí los sitios de votación

LAS CRUCES, NM- El día de elecciones primarias en el condado de Doña Ana arranca mañana 4 de julio.
Las unrnas electorales estarán abiertos de 7:00 a.m. a 7:00 p.m. en 42 ubicaciones alrededor del condado de Doña Ana.
Puede encontrar una lista completa de los centros de votación:
Anthony Municipal Complex- 820 Highway 478 Anthony, NM 88021
- Berino Elementary School - 92 Shrode Rd., Berino, NM 88021
- Camino Real Middle School - 2961 N. Roadrunner Pkwy. Las Cruces, NM 88011
- Corbett Center- NMSU - 1600 International Mall, Las Cruces, NM 88003
- DACC-Chaparral - 755 Prescott Anthony Dr., Chaparral, NM 88081
- DACC- East Mesa Campus - 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011
- DACC-Sunland Park-3365 McNutt Rd., Sunland Park, NM 88063
- Del Cerro Community Center - 180 La Fe Ave., Vado, NM 88048
- Doña Ana Community Center - 5745 Ledesma Dr., Dona Ana, NM 88007
- Doña Ana County Government Center - 845 N. Motel Blvd., Las Cruces, NM 88007
- East Picacho Elementary School - 4450 N. Valley Dr., Las Cruces, NM 88007
- Fairacres Elementary School - 4501 W. Picacho Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88007
- Frank O'Brien Papen Center (Mesilla Park Recreation Center) - 304 W. Bell Ave., Mesilla Park, NM 88005
- Gadsden High School - 6301 Highway 28, Anthony, NM 88021
- Garfield Elementary School - 8820 Highway 187, Garfield, NM 87936
- Good Samaritan Social Center - 3011 Buena Vida Cir., Las Cruces, NM 88011
- Hatch Valley High School - 170 E Herrera Rd, Hatch, NM 87937
- Highland Elementary - 4201 Emerald St, Las Cruces, NM 88012
- Jornada Elementary School - 3400 Elks Dr., Las Cruces, NM 88005
- La Mesa Fire Department - 15765 Highway 28, La Mesa, NM 88044
- La Union Elementary School -875 Mercantile Ave., La Union, NM, 88021
- Las Alturas Fire Station - 4145 Cholla Dr., Las Cruces, NM 88011
- Las Cruces High School - 1750 El Paseo Rd., Las Cruces, NM 88001
- Las Cruces City Hall - 700 N. Main St., Las Cruces, NM 88001
- Loma Heights Elementary - 1600 E Madrid Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001
- Lynn Middle School - 950 S. Walnut St., Las Cruces, NM 88001
- Mayfield High school - 1955 N. Valley Dr., Las Cruces, NM 88007
- Mesilla Town Hall - 2231 Avenida de Mesilla, Mesilla, NM 88005
- Mesquite Fire Station 10- 1 Firehouse Rd., Mesquite, NM 88048
- New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum - 4100 Dripping Springs Rd., Las Cruces, NM 88011
- North Valley Elementary School - 300 Cascade Ave., San Miguel, NM 88058
- Organ Mountain High School - 5700 Mesa Grande Dr., Las Cruces, NM 88011
- Organ Community Center – 5800 2nd St., Organ, NM 88012
- Radium Springs Community Center - 12060 L.B. Lindbeck Rd., Radium Springs, NM 88007
- Rincon Fire Station - 255 Harlan St., Rincon, NM 87940
- Santa Teresa Middle School - 4800 McNutt Rd., Santa Teresa, NM 88008
- Sierra Middle School - 1700 Spruce, Las Cruces, NM 88001
- Solstice Senior Living - 151 Roadrunner Pkwy,. Las Cruces, NM 88011
- Sunrise Elementary School - 5300 Holman Rd., Las Cruces, NM 88012
- Tombaugh Elementary – 226 Carver Rd., Las Cruces, NM 88005
- University Hills Elementary school - 2005 S. Locust, Las Cruces, NM 88001
- Vista Middle School - 4465 Elks Dr., Las Cruces, NM 88005